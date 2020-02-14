|
|
Lisa DeLorm
Alamogordo - Lisa S. DeLorm, 53, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on August 14, 1966 in Seattle, Washington.
Lisa joined the United States Air Force in 1985 and served until 1994. During her service, Lisa was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base with the Stealth aircraft and served in Operation Desert Storm.
After attending the police academy in New Mexico she was hired by the Alamogordo Department of Public Safety. Lisa as later recruited by Sheriff Johnny Lee of the Otero County Sheriffs Department where she retired in 2012 after serving as a detective for domestic violence.
She enjoyed watching her football team, the Seattle Seahawks and spending time with her beloved Frenchies, Jersey Girl and Blace.
Lisa is survived by her partner of 21 years, Donna Renteria of the family home; parents, Dennis and Paula DeLorm of Washington State amd brother, Dave (Tracy) DeLorm and many other members of the DeLorm family.
Lisa's extended family from the Alamogordo area include Josefa Renteria, Oliva (Jack) Johnson and family, Manuel Renteria and family and Roman (Pam) Renteria and family. Lisa held a special place in her heart for her great-nephews.
Lisa will also be lovingly remembered by her many friends and previous co-workers with whom she had proudly served as well as the people she helped through her work with domestic violence. She will also be missed by her numerous friends within the Frenchie community.
A memorial service will be at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel in Alamogordo, New Mexico on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00AM with graveside service to follow at Monte Vista Cemetery at 12:30PM.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to COPE, 909 S. Florida Avenue, Alamogordo, NM.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020