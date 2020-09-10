Lonnie Nowell
Tularosa - Lonnie was born on September 11, 1938 to Helen Bookout Nowell and Burley Nowell in Tularosa New Mexico. He was a Christian and belonged to the Tularosa First Baptist Church. He went to Heaven to be with those who went before him on September 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Nowell of Tularosa, NM, his children Kathy Nowell Josslyn and her husband Larry of Alamogordo, NM, Ronnie Dean Nowell and his wife Lorna of La Luz, NM, and Madonna Joy Gallant and her husband Tim Briggs of Canton, TX. He has five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one brother, Elbert Nowell of Leonard, TX. He was preceded to Heaven by three brothers, Leroy, Jessie, Ronnie, his parents and one grandchild.
Lonnie worked at Holloman AFB for nearly 40 years where he was a camera operator and then machinist. He was an energetic man, who in addition to his base job, farmed, trained race horses, was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. He was a wonderful father and grandfather always making time to participate in his family's life activities. FFA events, ball games, and any project where something special was needed, he was there. He was always available to friends and family for help when they needed him. He had a gift, if it could be made, he could make it. He had a great sense of humor, knowing just what to say to make you laugh. He always lightened the mood by finding something funny to say or do. He was a prankster. After retirement, he enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing poker. There will never be another like him, he will be missed by all of us who knew and loved him, but he left us rich in memories and with the knowledge that we will meet up again in Heaven.
A memorial service for his family and friends will be held on Sept. 14 at 10:30 am at Tularosa First Baptist Church, 500 Granado Street, Tularosa, NM 88352. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to your favorite charity
in his name.
The Nowell family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
