It is with great sadness the family of Loren Edward Abell announces his passing on January 28th, 2019.
Loren was born January 1st, 1943, "ED" came into our lives when he met the love of his life Irene Long. Although ED was around for many years before they were married on April 28th 1992. We don't know a lot about his life before Irene. His love for Irene was like no other, He watched over her until his very last breathe. ED brought two children from a previous marriage and graciously accepted three step children with his new marriage including all the grandchildren and great grandchildren that followed.
ED was an avid racer. He rode Motocross in his earlier days. He still held on to his beloved Suzuki dirt bike. He enjoyed stock car racing and was a well-known member of the dirt track community for many years. In his older years he loved spending time with his great grandchildren the most.
He was the beloved owner of ED's Grocery Store located on highway 70 west. After closing the store ED and Irene went to over the road trucking for Werner Enterprises. Ed loved driving, He was proud of his multiple million mile safety awards. He and Irene team drove for many years and he continued to drive even after Irene had to retire. Unfortunately he had to retire due to medical reasons.
ED was so graciously loved and accepted by his family that his name is carried on by two name sakes in a grandchild and great grandchild.
ED is survived by his beloved wife Irene (Long) Abell
Ivan Abell and Kimberly Esbenshade. Grandchildren Samuel, Kassia, Bethany, Anna, Hayden and Gunner.
Mike Long, Johnny Long and Kay Skaggs. Grandchildren Tyler Long, Shae Azziza, Justin Miller, Thomas "TJ" Skaggs, William Loren Skaggs and Tiffany Martin. Great Grandchildren Izayah, Aliyah, Kallinne, Shawn, Colleen, Chase, Ember Lauren, Kiley and Tealin.
ED's life will be celebrated February 16th 2019 at 3 pm. He chose to be cremated, His memorial will be held at Alamogordo Funeral home. As a longtime family friend Frank Wilson will be officiating the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made to Capped, Inc of Alamogordo in his name.
The Abell family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
