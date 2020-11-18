Louis Albert Telles



(July 10, 1960 - November 13, 2020)



Louis (Louie) A. Telles entered into eternal rest this past Friday, November 13th, 2020 surrounded in comfort by all 6 of his children in Las Cruces, NM.



Louie was born July 10, 1960 in Alamogordo, NM. Louie was a well known long term resident of La Luz, NM where he raised his family on a beautiful orchard down the street from his parents Louis and Druisilla Telles.



Preceding him in death is his parents Louis and Druisilla Telles, his brother Mark Telles, his grandparents, Louis Martinez and Druisilla Romero Martinez and Feliciano and Rogelia Telles, his siblings Annie Burchett and Robert Telles, who passed before him.



Surviving Louie are his 6 children, Naomi Telles, Raquel Telles, Nathan Telles, Leandro Telles, Benjamin Telles (Brittany) and Genevieve Telles along with his 5 grandchildren that he adored, his brother Steven Telles (Ashley), his sister Margaret Baczik ( Robert) and sister Della Hernandez (Mannie) along with several nephews and nieces.



Growing up in Alamogordo and La Luz, NM , Louie was a well known name in the community. If you asked anybody in the community they would say they know the Telles name and could tell you stories of his hard work and dedication to the town of La Luz along with his positive and kind attitude and willingness to help anyone in need.



He was working at UPS, a place he worked at for over 35 years. When he wasn't delivering packages he could be found harvesting fruit and pecans, irrigating and maintaining the land with his old ford tractor that his dad passed onto him. Louie taught himself Spanish at 16 years old and has always been very proud of his family's history and heritage and loved to tell us stories of how our family ended up in NM. If you didn't see him out and about working in his orchard there was a good chance you would see him out running. Louie was passionate about running and would often wake up before dawn to run during his favorite time of day, the sunrise. Louie participated in countless marathons including the Boston Marathon which he completed 4 times along with Ultra Marathons (30+ miles) including one time completing a 100 mile run. Louie loved his children and was an active part in their lives helping pass on a proud and strong work ethic to help them succeed.



Louie had a servant's heart of Yahweh. Often he would go out of his way to do others a favor both for those who asked and those in need.



In lieu of flowers please consider sponsoring a child through Compassion in Louie's name. An organization he donated to faithfully since the 1980s.



A memorial service will be held in honor of Louie on Saturday November 21,2020 at 11am. The service will be held at 6 Alamo St La Luz NM on Louie's private orchard a place he loved and cherished. All who wish to honor and celebrate Louie's life are welcome to come.









