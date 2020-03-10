|
Louis Granados
Alamogordo - Louis Granados, 78, passed away on March 4, 2020 at his home in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on November 19, 1941 in Alamogordo, NM to Salvador and Francis Granados.
Mr. Granados is survived by his son, Michael Granados; brothers, Benny Granados and James Granados; sister, Margie Granados; grandsons, Chris Granados and Michael Granados, Jr.; great grandson, Isaac Granados.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine "Josie" (Calles) Granados; son, Louis Leroy Granados, Jr.; parents, Salvador and Francis Granados; brothers, Gilbert Granados and Emanuel Granados.
The family will greet friends at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 705 Delaware Ave. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rosary beginning at 10:30 am. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.
Graveside services will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, 1300 First St. in Alamogordo.
The Granados family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020