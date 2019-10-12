Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Louis Leroy Granados


1962 - 2019
Louis Leroy Granados Obituary
Louis Leroy Granados

Alamogordo - Louis Leroy Granados, 57, peacefully went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2019 at Providence Hospital in El Paso, Texas. He was born on July 21, 1962 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Louis and Josie Granados.

Louis was employed by B & W as a warehouse man for 30 years. He enjoyed listening to Spanish music and having family and friends over for gatherings. Louis especially loved his Dallas Cowboys and working on low riders.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbara Granados; one son, Christopher Grandaos; two grandsons, Isaac and Israel Granados; sister-in-law, Elisa Moncada; father, Louis Granados Sr.; brother, Michael Granados Sr.; one nephew, Michael Granados Jr.; Jeremias and Gabriel Terrazas raised by Louis and Barbara; God-children, Lavina Sanchez, Christian Barsurto, and Gabby Ramos.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Josie Granados.

Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 10:00 am. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.

Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

A reception will follow the funeral at the Odd Fellows Hall.

Pallbearers include: Albert Rodriguez, Marty Valdez, Angel Ramos, Gabriel Terrazas, Joe Urban, and Rosie Akin.

Honorary pallbearers: Manny and Ronnie Granados, Isaac Granados, Lavina Sanchez, and Gabby Ramos.

The Granados family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
