Louise E. (Lueders) Gurney
Alamogordo - Louise E. (Lueders) Gurney of Alamogordo, New Mexico died peacefully, surrounded by family at the age of 95 the evening of January 22, 2020, in her home. Her family and friends mourn her passing and honor her life.
Louise was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 6, 1924. In 1972, Louise and her husband, Charles, moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Upon retiring from the City of Fort Walton Beach, where she was a secretary, Louise and her husband relocated to Alamogordo, New Mexico, in 1982. While in Alamogordo, Louise was the scorekeeper for volleyball and basketball games at Tularosa High School, where she also did some substitute teaching. Louise was an avid bowler and enjoyed league play with the ladies on the Roadrunners League at Holloman Air Force Base, as well as traveling to many tournaments. Louise was very active and continued her morning walks well into her early 90's, and then switched to a recumbent bike when macular degeneration took its toll.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, brother, Henry Lueders, great-granddaughter, Jillian Ellis, and son-in-law, Donald H. Masters. She is survived by her three daughters, Susanne Masters of San Antonio, Texas, Pamela Miller and husband, Johnny May of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Lou Ann Schroeder and husband, Mickey of Farmersville, Texas; grandchildren, Lisa Masters and husband, Brad Woods, Denise Ellis, and husband, Bill, Michelle Zuercher and husband, Ken, Abby Foster and husband, Chris, Robin Corrow and husband, Bo; great-grandchildren, Kathryn Ellis, Allison Ellis, Logan Anderson, Stephanie Anderson, Mason Foster, Camden Foster, and Emma Corrow.
Louise has chosen cremation and arrangements are being made by Alamogordo Funeral Home. A Mass Intention will be said on her behalf at St. Jude Parish in Alamogordo on Sunday, February 16th at 9:00 a.m., and a family Celebration of Life will take place in Farmersville, Texas at a later date. In recent years, Louise enjoyed a great deal of her time visiting with family in Farmersville on a family acreage (affectionately referred to as "the land"). Louise also enjoyed traveling to Vegas, Nebraska, Hawaii, Florida, Utah, California, Colorado and Texas thanks to Pam and John, with whom she resided for the past 30+ years.
In honor of Louise's love of animals, the family has requested donations in lieu of flowers be mailed to Shutt'er Down Ranch, 4455 County Road 702, Farmersville, Texas 75442. (Shutt'er Down Ranch is a 30-acre sanctuary in North Texas founded to provide a forever safe haven to any animal in need. They focus on rescue, rehabilitation and providing the opportunity for each animal to have its best life. They are 100% volunteer-based.) website: http://www.sdranch.com/
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2020