Louise Pate
Louise Pate

Alamogordo - Louise Annette Pate, 72, passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1947 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Manson and Francis (Daughtery) McCracken.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Pate; sons, Daniel Pate and Michael Pate; five grandchildren, Julie Pate, Samantha Pate, Travis Pate, Gavin Pate, and Lily Pate.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Francis McCracken and father, Manson McCracken.

The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Alamogordo Funeral Home.

A graveside service for Louise Pate will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Monte Vista Cemetery with Pastor James Forney officiating.

The Pate family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
