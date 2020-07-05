Lucia (Lucy) Wood
Lucia (Lucy) Wood, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Lucy Wood passed from this life peacefully on June 28, 2020, with her daughter, Pamela, by her side in Henderson, Nevada. Lucy was born in McGaffey, New Mexico, and spent most of her adult life in Alamogordo, New Mexico, with her husband, Charles (Woody) B. Wood, and their four children. Lucy and Woody were devoted to each other while they raised their children and grew old together. Lucy had strength and courage: characteristics which carried her and her family through good times as well as difficult times, especially as she cared for her husband when he developed Alzheimer's disease. She was amazing.
Lucy was a devout Catholic her entire life, and her faith in God was strong, which provided a solid foundation for her family. She raised her children with love, support, and guidance, allowing them to venture out into the world and lead a good life. She simply adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but her great-grandchildren were like icing on a cake. Even at the end of her life, she asked about her family members, wanting only the best for them. She was our family's number one cheerleader.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Woody, and her son, Michael Wood. She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Wood) Dorn and son-in-law, Ron, her son, Roger Wood, and her daughter, Pamela (Wood) Hormell and son-in-law, Bill; her grandchildren Melissa (Dorn) Urbansky and husband Michael, Jason Dorn and wife Kathy Peter, Megan Wood, Josh Wood, Krista Wood, Michael Wood, Ashley Hormell, and Garrett Hormell; her great grandchildren, Madelyn, Meredith, and Michael Urbansky, and Scarlette Hormell.
Lucy will be buried with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Funeral arrangements will be handled by French Funerals and Cremations, 9300 Golf Course Road NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114, phone number (505) 897-0300; however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, these arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Charles and Lucia Wood's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
- Make a tribute donation category).
Lucy will be deeply missed. Lucy will always be loved.