Luciana Gonzales
Alamogordo - Fort Worth, TX - Luciana Chavez Gonzales was born 13 Aug 1930 in Greybull, WY. She was called home to our Lord on 29 March 2019. Lucy was the third youngest of 9 children born to Francisco Sylvia Chavez and Matilda Duran Chavez. She spent most of her life in Tularosa and Alamogordo, NM and only the last 16 years did she live in Fort Worth, Tx and one year in Wasilla, Alaska.
Lucy was a devoted Catholic who served the Lord all her life. For many years she volunteered at St Francis De Paula cleaning the church and the priest's quarters. She was always willing to help those in need and would feed anyone that came to her door.
Lucy had 5 children: Bertha, Eva , John, Frank and Laura; and 3 step-children: Beatrice, Martha, and Connie. She is survived by her son John Gonzales from Alamogordo, NM; daughter Eva Donald husband Robert, granddaughter Joan Garinger and husband David, grandson Bradley Robinson and wife Traci, and grandson Jory Robinson all from Fort Worth, TX.; daughter Laura McCammon and husband Bill of Rio Rancho, NM, grandson David Quintana from Las Vegas NV., and granddaughter Manon Lynds from Ft. Richie, FL., step daughters: Beatrice Enriques from Los Banos, CA, Marta Case from Vienna VA, Connie Thompson from Gardnerville, NV; 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, Sister-in-law Jenny Chavez (wife of Frank Chavez) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by daughter Bertha and son Frankie, her parents and 8 siblings: Julian, Ben, Frankie, Margaret Smith, Mary Rodriguez, Lillian (Lillie) Sainz, Tillie Villapando, and Pauline Chavez.
Services will be held on April 23, 2019 at St Francis De Paula Church in Tularosa. Rosary will be at 9:30, mass at 10:00; graveside services will be held immediately after mass. There will be a celebration of her life at the Parish Hall following the services. Should friends and loved ones desire to honor her memory, donations may be made to any Catholic charity.
The Gonzales family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019