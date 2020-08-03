Lucy Ann Lopez Mann
Alamogordo - Lucy Ann Lopez Mann was born the youngest of seven children to Cecilio Lopez and Lucy (Stogden) Lopez in La Luz, New Mexico, February 27, 1960. Lucy went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 60 on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Lucy completed school in the La Luz and Alamogordo school systems and is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work/Counseling. Lucy will be remembered for being a happy, kind, and loving person who was passionate about bringing joy, happiness and laughter to all whose lives she touched. No one will forget her contagious laugh. Lucy was a wonderful cook, organized homemaker, and avid movie buff. Above all, Lucy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Destiny and a true and caring friend to many.
Lucy is survived by her daughter, Destiny Mann, as well as her six brothers. Brothers include Art Lopez of Alamogordo; Leo Lopez of La Luz; Larry and wife Connie Lopez of Baton Rouge, LA; Alfred Lopez of Las Cruces; Steve Lopez of Denver, CO; Jerry Lopez of La Luz; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecilio (Chilo) and Lucy Lopez.
A Rosary service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 and the funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, La Luz, NM. Burial will follow at the La Luz Catholic Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Alamogordo Funeral Home.
