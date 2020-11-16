Luise Ann Lindley



Luise Ann Lindley went to meet her heavenly father peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on November 12, 2020. She was born February 27, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky, a blessing to William and Frida Bausch Moser, immigrants from Germany who met in the United States.



She grew up on a farm in Valley Station, Kentucky, and graduated from Valley High School in 1956, after which she enrolled in the Norton Memorial Infirmary Nursing School, the top rated nursing school in Kentucky. Shortly after receiving her diploma she was hired by Harlan Memorial Hospital, Harlan, Kentucky as a floor nurse, then as an operating room nurse. It was there she met her future husband, Norman, a medical student from the University of Colorado who was working at that hospital on a clinical clerkship. He was so smitten with her appearance and her obvious self-confidence and ability that he returned the next year. They were married on May 29, 1964, a marriage that would last 56 beautiful years. When her husband did his internship at Kansas City General Hospital she was hired as an operating room nurse. Her talent was recognized immediately and when the OR supervisor was away for a while, she was made the acting supervisor. When Norman was accepted in the OB/Gyn program at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado, she was employed there as an operating room nurse, a position she maintained for three years, until she delivered her first son, Norman Dale, Junior.



She next lived at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne, Wyoming where her husband was fulfilling his military obligation as an Air Force medical officer. Two years later they moved to Alamogordo, her husband's hometown where he became a partner in Thunderbird Obstetrics and Gynecology.



Luise was involved in many local activities: She volunteered to give vaccinations for the Swine Flu immunization program. She was involved with the Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce, and was active in the Sun Duchess festivities. She was on the CB patrol, a group of people who drove around town and reported law-breaking activity to the police. She was on the Alamogordo High School Scholarship Foundation for seventeen years. She was in charge of the church pantry at the Cuba Avenue Church of Christ for thirteen years. She was a strong supporter of Tiger sports at all levels, for the rest of her life. She attended all of the sports events. She assisted her husband in performing athletic physicals for the female athletes for twenty years. The family had season football tickets, Row D, seats 8 - 12, and season activity tickets for 48 years. She donated to many of the school sports activities. When her sons were involved in Junior League football she would pick up many of the players and then take them home after practice. She went to Denver Bronco games, climbing a long flight of stairs for seventeen years, only stopping when the climb was too difficult. Her opinions were vocalized and were very rarely wrong. There was never a doubt as to where she stood on an issue or with an individual. There were also situations in which she was called on to become involved in bringing to light certain illegal or immoral activities because people knew she had a strong sense of morality and lawfulness, and she had the courage to pursue these things. Her name was on a "list" at one time by some very powerful people. Fortunately that was as far as it went.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Frida Moser, her brother William, Jr., a grandson, Roger Paul Lindley II, and relatives in Germany.



She is survived by her husband, Norman D. Lindley, MD, her sons, Norman Dale, Jr. (Tina), Roger Paul, grandchildren, Nathan Paul and Liliana Olivia Lindley. She is also survived by her sisters, Marie Ray, Wilhelmina Smalley (LaVerne) and Henrietta Krey, many nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.



She was a large part of the community, raised many of Alamogordo's youth on Gatorade, chocolate chip cookies, a ride home, and firm, motherly love. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.



Services will be conducted at the Desert Hills Church of Christ, 1900 23rd Street, Alamogordo, NM, by Al Maxey at 11:00am, Saturday, November 21, 2020.









