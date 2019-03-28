|
Luther E. Vanhoutan
Alamogordo - Luther Eugene Vanhoutan, 83
Luther Eugene Vanhoutan, 83, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on June 15, 1935 in Rutland, South Dakota to Phillip and Alice (Reedy) Vanhoutan.
Luther served in the Army from 1952 until retiring in 1972. He then worked at various technical jobs until he retired from working and moved to Alamogordo from Kansas in 2001. He enjoyed his friends, fishing, and did take the occasional trip up the mountain to try his luck on a machine or two.
Survivors include his brother, James A. Vanhoutan and his nephew, Phillip VanHoutan of Topeka, KS.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Vanhoutan, wife, Helen Vanhoutan, father, Phillip Vanhoutan.
The family will greet friends from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be given in his memory to the or the
The Vanhoutan family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.
