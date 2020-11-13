Lyla Willits
Alamogordo - Lyla Lee Willits, 90, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on July 1, 1930 in Osceola, Iowa to Lyle & Mildred (Roberts) Snider.
Lyla had many passions throughout her life. She loved to work. She owned and operated many businesses with her family's help: Lyla's Sundial Dress Shop, Sundial Health Foods, J & L Shoes and Gifts (Alamogordo), Sundial Sporting Goods & Silkscreening, Bills Mini Market, Peanut Shack (Roswell). Lyla loved to read, listen to music, quilt, sew, and create craft projects. She loved all the people she met through these different endeavors.
Lyla was preceded in death by both of her parents; loving husband, Paul; Brother William McBroom; and nephew Brick Holcomb.
She is survived by two daughters, Jean Ann Sullivan (Fred) and Lee Ellen Willits (Gayle); one son, Jeffry Willits (Margaret); and her sister, Mary Jo Holcomb.
Per Lyla's wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held. Her ashes will be interred at a later date by her family.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to a local charity of their choosing.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice staff, with special thanks to her nurse Kara.
The Willits family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
