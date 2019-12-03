Resources
Alamogordo - Malik Malett, 21, passed away on November 26, 2019 at his home in Boles Acres. He had a son Jedidiah Roush (14 months). Malik was born November 4, 1998 in Denver, CO to mother, Sarah Malett.

Malik loved the outdoors; riding his dirt bike, the side by side, hunting, and hiking. He loved wrestling with his brother Daishaun and he loved his dogs. Malik loved his Bubba, Nana, and Daishaun.

Malik has strong family ties to the Malett, Daily, Tshudy, Deay, and Grunden families as well as some ties to the Archuleta and Little families.

The memorial service for Malik Malett will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Scenic Chapel,

The Malett family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
