Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuela Serna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuela Serna


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuela Serna Obituary
Manuela Serna

Alamogordo - Manuela Estrada Serna went to be with our Lord on April 20, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on June 1, 1939 in Sauillo Chihuahua, Mexico to Lorenzo Q and Magdalena T Estrada.

Manuela was a loving and caring person. She always made sure everyone who entered her kitchen had a plate to eat. Especially during Lent when she made her Famous "Red Enchiladas" for all her family and friends on Friday. No one left hungry. She had a wonderful smile and laugh that would make you want to laugh too. Her favorite pass time, besides cooking, was going to Bingo and playing cards with her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons, Richard Maynez and Marcos Serna and wife Kathy; sisters, Sofia E Schneider, Enriqueta E Bernal and husband Tomas; Rosa E Marvin and husband Jack; brothers, Rogelio T Estrada and Valente T Estrada and wife Judy. Manuela had 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She also had numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio "Tony" Serna; father, Lorenzo Q Estrada; mother, Magdalena Estrada; brother, Albert T Estrada; and two daughters, Martha Maynez and Susie Duran.

Honorary Pallbearers include Joseph Sandoval, Ricando Maynez, Antonio Maynez, Sergio Maynez, Chris Maynez, Arturo Duran, Joshua Duran, and Gabriel Serna.

Services are pending.

The family has entrusted their mother to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -