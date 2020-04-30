|
Manuela Serna
Alamogordo - Manuela Estrada Serna went to be with our Lord on April 20, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on June 1, 1939 in Sauillo Chihuahua, Mexico to Lorenzo Q and Magdalena T Estrada.
Manuela was a loving and caring person. She always made sure everyone who entered her kitchen had a plate to eat. Especially during Lent when she made her Famous "Red Enchiladas" for all her family and friends on Friday. No one left hungry. She had a wonderful smile and laugh that would make you want to laugh too. Her favorite pass time, besides cooking, was going to Bingo and playing cards with her family and friends.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Maynez and Marcos Serna and wife Kathy; sisters, Sofia E Schneider, Enriqueta E Bernal and husband Tomas; Rosa E Marvin and husband Jack; brothers, Rogelio T Estrada and Valente T Estrada and wife Judy. Manuela had 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She also had numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio "Tony" Serna; father, Lorenzo Q Estrada; mother, Magdalena Estrada; brother, Albert T Estrada; and two daughters, Martha Maynez and Susie Duran.
Honorary Pallbearers include Joseph Sandoval, Ricando Maynez, Antonio Maynez, Sergio Maynez, Chris Maynez, Arturo Duran, Joshua Duran, and Gabriel Serna.
Services are pending.
The family has entrusted their mother to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020