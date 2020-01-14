|
Margaret A. Hopkins
9/18/1936 - 1/8/2020
A resident of Alamogordo since 2001, she leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Ted, two sisters, five children, ten grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son. Margaret was a certified nurse assistant for over 40 years, specializing in nursing home geriatric care. No services are planned. The family would like to express their gratitude to Alamogordo Home Health Care and Hospice for their outstanding service and support during this trying time.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020