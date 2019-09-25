|
|
Margaret Grabemeyer
Alamogordo - Margaret "Maggie" Helen Grabemeyer
Margaret "Maggie" Helen Grabemeyer, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 21, 2019 and will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.
Maggie was born in Dowagiac, Michigan on September 4, 1922. On January 25, 1941 she married Gene Grabemeyer and they farmed until Genes illness of Multiple Sclerosis took them to a warmer climate in Florida in 1965. Knowing she was going to be a full time caregiver she went to nursing school where she graduated top of her class. It was Maggies deep faith and her love and trust in the Lord that gave her the strength and perseverance to meet the challanges that come when caring for loved ones. She lovingly and faithfully cared for her husband Gene and their Downs Syndrome son Tom, as well as both sets of aging parents.
Maggie then relocated to New Mexico to be closer to family while continuting to care for her son Tom. Maggie was an active volunteer with ZIA and Bethel Baptist Church. For years she was a student of Gods Word, studying the scriptures and living by faith. She enjoyed sharing that faith with her grandchildren by writing stories that always had a biblical message. She enjoyed painting, reading, sewing, crafts, card making and keeping up with
current events.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel Tessman, husband Gene Grabemeyer, sons Tom and Jon Grabemeyer and son-in-law Dave Winberg, and siblings Mary, Marge and Dick.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughters, Vicki Winberg and Kris (Pete) Kugler, daughter-in-law Mary Lou Grabemeyer. Maggies beloved grandchildren Tesa (Scott) Ulsh, Nick Grabemeyer, Carrie (Jeff) VanGorder, David (Kellie) Summerall, Cheryl (Chris) Walker, Jessica (Nathan) Wright, Zach (Becky) Kugler. In addition she was blessed with 7 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday September 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church Alamogordo with Billy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Pete Kugler, David Summerall, Nick Grabemeyer, Chris Walker, Ben Thuesen and Gary Tessman.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to : PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 OR Samaritans Purse Ministries: PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607
The Grabemeyer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.hamiltonodell.com <http://www.hamiltonodell.com>
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019