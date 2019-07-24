|
Margaret "Margy" Minnie Nesset
Story City, IA - Margaret "Margy" Minnie Nesset age 97, died at Bethany Manor Story City on July 20, 2019. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.
Margaret Minnie Arthur was born December 30, 1921 in Hampton, Iowa the daughter of Charles Percival and Mary Helen (Dix) Arthur. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1939. She attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, where she met her husband.
On November 28, 1942 she married Jared Paul Nesset of Forest City, Iowa They had two children, Jacquelyn Margaret and Jared Michael. The family moved to Marshalltown, Iowa and later to Lander and Dubois (both in Wyoming) and Las Vegas and Alamogordo (both in New Mexico).
In Marshalltown she started a nondenominational church school for special needs children and she helped start Pleasant Hill, a school for special needs children. She liked doing Yoga and could still stand on her head at the age of 90.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Manatt, one granddaughter, Megan Manatt (Ryan) Lordos and three great grandchildren. Oliva London Lordos, Canela-Jayne Marleny Lordos and Zavier Price Lordos, all of Arlington, Virginia.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 24, 2019