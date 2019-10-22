|
Margaret T Hurley
Alamogordo - Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Margie T. Hurley was gathered up by the angels and taken to her heavenly home on Friday October 18. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 9, 1935 in Tularosa, NM. As a child, she moved to Alamogordo where she grew up and spent her life. Margie lived in the Golden Age of the poodle skirt and bobby socks. She enjoyed going to school sock hops, getting root beer floats at the local malt shop
as well as attending Mexican dances in the community as she got older, where she later met her first husband, the father of her children. In 1952 she married Jose R. Ortega and together they had 3 children. In 1974 she married Revell (Hoss) Hurley. Margie's greatest desire in life was to be a wife and mother. Later in life she found pleasure in selling Avon and hosting Tupperware parties. Not only that but she was very active and successful in TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Margie also provided child care services on Sunday mornings at the Church of Latter Day Saints and was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church. One thing that she was best known for was making the best tortillas ever. She was always asked to bring the tortillas to family gatherings.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Hoss, parents Solomon and Margaret Padilla Telles, brothers Ernest and Louis Telles, sister Betty Castillo, father of her children Jose R. Ortega and mother in law Mrs. Anna Hurley. Survivors include her daughters Teresa Ekmark and husband Robert, Geraldine Samora and husband Leo, all of Alamogordo, and son Joseph Angel Ortega of Salt Lake City, UT. She enjoyed her four grandchildren, Travis Ekmark of Dallas, TX, Amada Gonzalez of Fort Stewart, GA, Dario Samora of Cloudcroft, NM and Daniel Samora of Lake City, Ml. She was also blessed with 6 great grandchildren, Sophia Samora, Bella, Lydia and Lucas Ekmark and Izac and David Gonzalez. Step children include Lenny, Bobby and Sissy Hurley. Margie was also survived by a very special companion Pete Johnson, special friends Helen Maynez, Poncho Benitez and her live in caregiver Sherie Ochoa. As well as many nieces and nephews.
The viewing for Margie T. Hurley will occur at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9am in Alamogordo. Rosary follows at 9:30 and mass of the resurrection will be celebrated at 10am. Burial will occur following the mass at ICC Cemetary. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers include Travis Ekmark, Dario Samora, Daniel Samora, Carlos A Gonzalez Jr. Albert Yoshita, Bobby and Tito Telles, Miguel Maynez, Milton May, Frank Hein, Leo Samora Jr. and Robert
Ekmark.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kitty City at #56 Danley Ranch Rd, Alamogordo, NM. The family would also like to extend their extreme gratitude and thanks to Access Home Health Care
especially Carey Marquez and Albert Yoshita, Meals On Wheels and Ambercare Hospice. Margie will be greatly missed by her friends and family. The Hurley family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct funeral arrangements.
