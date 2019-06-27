|
Alamogordo - Maria Inez (Sanchez) Lindenmeyer, 74
On June 20, 2019 the Lord's gentle hand guided Maria Inez Lindenmeyer home where she can dance and keep a watchful eye on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was born on December 20, 1944 to Lalie and Ruth Sanchez in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Inez had a career as a Paralegal. She worked with a defense attorney and the District Attorney's office in Alamogordo as well as working for personal injury attorneys in Florida and Illinois. She even taught a business class at the Alamogordo branch campus of NMSU.
Inez enjoyed her life to the fullest. She traveled to various places like Greece, Alaska, Caribbean, and many other voyages.
Inez will be missed by her children, Peggy Adams (Kevin) and Gregory Perez (Paula); five sisters, Juanita Cooley, Frances CdeBaca, Alicia (John) McAninch, Rosalina (Julian) Grace, and Gloria Wood; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She will be reunited with her loving husband, Carl and her parents, Lalie and Ruth as they will be waiting for her in Heaven.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church in La Luz at 9:00 am with Mass to follow at 10:00 am. Thereupon, she will be placed to rest at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Cemetery in La Luz.
Pallbearers include Amanda and Brandon Devlin, Jonathan and Katie Adams, and Joshua and Brita Adams.
The family would like to give their deepest gratitude to The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces, NM, especially Bonnie Zeiler and her amazing staff in the memory care unit.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations in her name to NM , PO Box 15159, Las Cruces, NM 88004.
The Lindenmeyer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
