Maria Margarita Ascencio
Alamogordo - Maria Margarita Ascencio Gallegos gained her angel wings, surrounded by her loving family, on November 26, 2020.
Margarita was a gentle and loving soul, if you knew her, you were fortunate to have a friend for life. Her passions were her family, cooking, and serving the Lord.
Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico on February 09, 1950 to Aurelio and Cristina Gallegos, she grew in a close-knit family surrounded by her brothers and sisters, whom she loved dearly. During her youth, she worked at the Cruz Roja, where she learned that caregiving was her passion. Margarita went to visit family in California in the late '60s, where she met the love of her life, Arnulfo Ascencio. After courting for several years, they married. Margarita and Arnulfo enjoyed traveling with their children, always encouraging them to learn from every opportunity and to not be afraid of work, a great legacy that will be shared with their grandchildren as well. Margarita became a lifelong resident of Alamogordo, NM. Her cooking talents were admired and appreciated by many of her patrons at the La Paloma restaurant, which was run by the family through the early '90s.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Cristina Gallegos, and her sister Guillermina Villalobos.
Margarita is survived by her husband, Arnulfo; her daughter, Susana Castellano and her husband Kenneth and children, Alejandra, Andrew, and Anna; her daughter Leticia Griego and her husband David and sons Diego and Marcos; her daughter Patricia Baker and sons Noah and Cristian Souder; her son Arny Ascencio Jr. and his partner Tanya Bishop and her children, Taylor and Austin Bishop; her son Miguel Angel Ascencio and wife Jamie, children Alexis Rodriguez, Estevan Rodriguez, Bella Rodriguez, Lilliana, Miguel Angel Jr., and Nicolas Arnulfo. Sisters Juana Romo and Petra Guadarrama; brothers Miguel, Jesus, Jorge, Aurelio, Carlos, and Clemente Gallegos.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a Poinsettia flower donation to Immaculate Conception Church - Alamogordo, NM.
