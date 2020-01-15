|
Maria Martinez
Alamogordo - Maria Luisa Martinez, 81, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1938 in El Paso, Texas to Augustin and Ofelia Hernandez.
Survivors include her Children, Gerardo Martinez Jr., Artudo Martinez, Sylvia Lara, Fernando Martinez Sr., Carmen Martinez, Javier Martinez, Willie Martinez; 5 brothers, 5 sisters, 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerardo Martinez Sr.; her parents, Augustin and Ofelia Hernandez; 2 brothers Henry and Norbert.
The family will greet friends from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at The Gathering Place Church.
The funeral service for Maria Martinez will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at The Gathering Place Church with Pastor Donald Hoffman officiating.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Pallbearers include: Jesus Lara Jr., Albert Lara, Fernie Martinez Jr., Joey Martinez, Andrew Martinez, Christopher Martinez, Angel Martinez, and Joshua Lara.
The Martinez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020