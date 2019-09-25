|
Maria Neel
Alamogordo, NM - Maria (Mary) Del Refugio (Perez) Neel,
Mary Neel, 78, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 22, 2019 in Alamogordo New Mexico. She was born on July 4, 1941 in Rio Grande, Zacatecas, Mexico to Jesus and Maria (Almaraz) Perez.
Mary married Wilfred H. Neel in Alamogordo, New Mexico in 1964. She became a United States Citizen and worked at Holloman AFB, Billeting Office for 26 years, retiring in 1990. Mary and Wilfred enjoyed fishing and hunting. They enjoyed visiting Mary's family in Mexico and made numerous trips there over the years.
Mary became a Christian in 1985 and loved her savior Jesus Christ. She served in various capacities at Christ Community Church. She loved crocheting blankets and giving them to people she loved. She enjoyed gathering and donating clothing to families in Mexico and made numerous trips to Juarez. She loved animals especially her beloved dog Chiquita.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy M. Black and husband Thomas S. "Tommy" of Las Cruces, NM. She was a proud grandmother of Justin Black and wife Alyssa of Richardson, Texas, Taylor Porter and husband Christopher of Pace, Florida. She is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, that loved her very much and will tremendously miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred H. Neel, her parents Jesus and Maria Perez and her son Ernesto Perez.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM on September 27, 2019 at Scenic Chapel in Alamogordo, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM.
Funeral services for Mary Neel will be held at Scenic Chapel, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 AM, with Tyler Grace officiating. A reception will immediately follow the services at Bethel Baptist Church, South of Scenic Chapel.
The Neel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019