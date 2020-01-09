|
|
Marie Kimmel
Alamogordo - Marie Ann Kimmel, 87, passed away peacefully at GCRMC on December 20, 2019 in Alamogordo.
Marie was born on May 6, 1932 to Eleanora (Tomaino) and Marco Altamura in Norwich, CT. An only child, Marie grew up with many relatives and would often go to the beach for family picnics, where she developed a love for the ocean.
Marie graduated from Bryant College, RI with a Business degree, where she met Warren Kimmel, of Valley View, PA. They were married in 1953 and raised five children.
Marie worked in Trumbull, CT in the public schools and served as the PTA President and later was a member of the Trumbull School Board. She also worked as an executive secretary for General Electric Corporate Headquarters in Fairfield, CT.
After moving to Alamogordo, NM in 2013, she volunteered at GCRMC as a Pink Lady from 2014-2016. Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, and crossword puzzles.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her children Richard (Dave Watt) Kimmel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Susan Joy (Ray) Pearson of La Luz, NM, Judy (Joe) Bouma of Alamogordo, June Pannazzo of Bristol, CT, and Warren (Rachel) Kimmel II of Livingston, MT. Grandchildren include Warren (Lynn) Kimmel III, Kimberly Kimmel, Forrest (Khouloud) Pearson, Hunter, Sage, Blaze and Autumn Pearson, Sarah Bouma, Katie (Jonathan) Mena, Vincent (Beth) Pannazzo, twins Anthony and Gina Pannazzo and 7 great grandchildren. She leaves behind many friends at the Alamogordo Aristocrat Assisted Living Residence.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020.
The Kimmel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020