Marie Moncada
Alamogordo - Our Matriarch, Marie Antonia Duran Moncada passed on June 3, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Tularosa, New Mexico to Pablo Jose Duran and Antonia Magdalena Lovejoy. She was a resident of Alamogordo, New Mexico before happily spending the last 18 years living with her daughter Francie and Dale Foltz in Destin, Florida. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Enrique Moncada and daughter Enriquetta Linda Truelove-Duran. In addition to her many brothers and sisters Peter, Paul, Maria Cruz, Elbert, Isidor, Herminia, Anna, and Paul II. She is survived by her remaining children Robert, Frank and Inez, Betty, Francine and Dale. Her legacy includes 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Many people will remember her as the kind lady behind the ticket counter at the Sierra Theater where she worked with her husband for 30+ years. She was a strong believer in serving the community. As a communion minister for Immaculate Conception Church, she felt truly blessed to be able to help minister to the homebound and hospitalized parishioners. She wanted everyone to find their happiness in life and experience God's love. She was the best role model always keeping an open heart and speaking kind words of encouragement to anyone who would listen.
For non family members, we welcome you to come pay your final respects at a Visitation at Alamogordo Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 3-5 pm (masks will be required as well as social distancing). A funeral mass will be held for her family at Immaculate Conception Church. The pallbearers will be Michael Truelove, Bobby Moncada, Frankie Moncada, Michael Thatcher, Dale Foltz, Eric Coyazo, Robert Moncada (Honorary), and Frank Moncada (Honorary). In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider making a donation to your local church or food bank.
Finally, the family would like to thank all the caregivers and hospital staff for their encouragement and caring support.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.