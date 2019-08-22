|
|
Mario Fernandez
Alamogordo - Mario Fernandez, 82, passed away on August 15, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on May 16, 1937 in Mercedes, TX to Emilio and Rita (Mancillas) Fernandez.
Survivors include his wife, Christina Fernandez; sisters, Anna (Fernandez) Adame and Elida Cantu; his sons, Mario Jr. (Vicky) of Laredo, TX, Mark (Yvonn) of Oceanside, CA, David (Debra) of San Antonio, TX; daughter Belinda of Laredo, TX; step-daughters, Angie (Manny) of Las Cruces, NM, Tammy (Mario) of El Paso, TX and Monica (Sammy) of Tularosa, NM.;
Mario's grandchildren include, Cynthia Lozano, Mario III, Roberto Jaime, Eric, Cecelia, Renee Fernandez, Ricky, Nick and Ashley Balderrama, Arty and Adria Salazar, Christina Henderson, Dezarae, Valerie, Marcus Mendez, Cassandra and Michael John Vickery; his great grandchildren are Isabella and Juliana Lozeno, Gaby, Leah and Lily, Danny and Sarai Fernandez, Nate, Meelah, Gabriel, Navaeh, Kattaleya and Luis; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mario was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Fernandez; father, Emilio Fernandez; sister, Dora Cadena; grandson, Eric Fernandez and brother Roberto Fernandez.
Mario enlisted in the USAF in 1955 and served until 1959. He then worked as an airplane mechanic for 25 years. After retirement, he worked at Western Auto and volunteered his time to local organizations. Mario loved to play his guitar and ride motorcycles, when he was younger. He loved spending his days working in the yard and on crossword puzzles.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Montoya officiating.
The Fernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc to direct the funeral services.
