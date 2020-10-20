Mario Hernandez
Alamogordo, NM - Mario D. Hernandez of Alamogordo peacefully went home with the Lord on Saturday October 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mario was born July 6, 1969 in Tularosa, NM to Manuel and Della Hernandez.
Mario was a lifelong resident of Alamogordo. He was an amazing cook , enjoyed being with his son and family, he loved going on wild adventures with his sister and two nieces. Mario loved football season and was a devoted Washington Redskins and Ohio State fan. He enjoyed the cool pine air in Billings Montana. He lived there for 8 years before moving back home. He brought so much joy, happiness and life to people he talked to.
He is survived by his parents, Manny and Della Hernandez; his son, Dakota Lee and girlfriend Misty; two brothers, Raymond (Michelle) Hernandez of Billings Montana and Chon (Rosemary) Hernandez off Alamogordo; one special baby sister/ caregiver, Delma Hernandez ( Carlos) of Alamogordo. He leaves behind three beautiful nieces he loved; Danielle and Crystal Moncada and Brittany Mclein; four nephews, Lee Rathbun of El Paso TX, Michael Hernandez of Kansas, Davis and Mitchell Porter of Montana; one great nephew, Brayden Gauge Moncada-Simental; three great nieces, Parris Love Simental, Estrella and Kalani (peanut) Moncada that he adored and loved very much. He has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mario is preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents; one uncle, Robert Telles; one aunt, Annie Burchette and nephew Julian Andrew Hernandez.
Funeral services will be held at Mountain View church on 1300 Cuba Ave. at 2pm, Friday, October 23,2020.
The Hernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.