Marion L. Burling
Alamogordo - Marion was called home on June 9th, 2019. She was born on August 30th, 1925, in Madison Wisconsin and retired from work at age 85. She was surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Elliott, Judy Earsley and husband Paul, and son, James Burling Jr. and wife Marjorie. Grandchildren Brandon Burling and wife Tamra, Cara-Ann Stewart and husband Jake, Garrett Burling and wife Alezandra, Michelle English and Tamsyn Manning. Great Grandchildren Lily and Laurel Burling, Kailyn, Brylee and Rubie Stewart, Chloe and Everly Burling, Miranda and Jade English, Teagan and Aiden Manning.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Burling Sr., father Clyde Dorr, mother, Julia Dorr, and brothers Dean, Howard, and Glenn.
She was an avid fisherwoman, hunter, camper, golfer, dancer, bowler and loved games. During WWII she worked for Boeing as an inspector of B-52 fuel tanks. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.
She is a much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Should friends desire, flowers and plants would be appreciated.
Graveside services will be at Monte Vista Cemetery on June 19th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Cremation has already taken place.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 16, 2019