Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Wooden Gazebo at Alameda Park
North White Sands Blvd.
Alamogordo, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Rathgeber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark O. Rathgeber


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark O. Rathgeber Obituary
Mark O. Rathgeber

Denver, CO - Mark O. Rathgeber (affectionately known to many friends as Marko), 59, passed away suddenly May 11, 2019 in Denver, CO. Mark was born October 12, 1959 in Alamogordo, NM, the son of the late Jack and Maude Rathgeber. He was a graduate of Alamogordo High School in 1977 and Lubbock Christian College, Lubbock, TX.

In keeping with Mark's wishes, an informal Celebration of Life will be held by the family on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the Wooden Gazebo at Alameda Park, North White Sands Blvd., Alamogordo, NM. Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.