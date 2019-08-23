|
Mark O. Rathgeber
Denver, CO - Mark O. Rathgeber (affectionately known to many friends as Marko), 59, passed away suddenly May 11, 2019 in Denver, CO. Mark was born October 12, 1959 in Alamogordo, NM, the son of the late Jack and Maude Rathgeber. He was a graduate of Alamogordo High School in 1977 and Lubbock Christian College, Lubbock, TX.
In keeping with Mark's wishes, an informal Celebration of Life will be held by the family on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the Wooden Gazebo at Alameda Park, North White Sands Blvd., Alamogordo, NM. Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019