Marques Lee Barraza
Tularosa - Marques Lee Barraza, 19, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Marques was born March 11, 2001 to Eric and Melissa (Marquez) Barraza in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Marques was born and lived in Santa Fe, NM until his Sophomore year where he and his family moved to Tularosa, NM. Marques graduated from Tularosa High School May 18, 2019.
Marques played football most of his life, beginning with the Santa Fe YAFL Lobos. His freshman year Marques played with the Capital Jaguars and his Junior and Senior years with the Tularosa Wildcats. He was an amazing football player and was starting Running Back for the Tularosa Wildcats his Senior year, where he received 'All District' and 'All State' Honors.
Marques was best known for his ability to make others smile. He genuinely loved his friends and family unconditionally!
Marques is survived by his parents Eric and Melissa Barraza, brothers, Matthew Barraza and Estevan Barraza of the family home. Maternal grandma Frances Tapia of Vaughn, NM, Paternal grandparents Leo Barraza and Dianna Duran of Tularosa, NM, Paternal grandma Susie (Zamora) Miller of Alamogordo, NM. He also leaves behind Aunts Trish Archiable (Robert) of Yuma, AZ, Marcelle Marquez of Vaughn, NM, Janette Nowell (Jason) of Alamogordo, NM, Yvonne Barraza (Mike) of Alamogordo, NM, Leighann Duran of Tularosa, NM and Uncles Frank Duran (Emma) of Austin, TX, Antonio Apodaca of Gallup, NM; Godbrother Jacob Lathan, and many other family and friends.
Marques is preceded in death by Maternal Grandpa Arthur Marquez, Maternal great grandparents Fernando and Mary Tapia, Frank and Stella Marquez, Paternal grandpa Randy Miller, and paternal great grandparents Arthur and Mabel Zamora and Cecilio and Lilly Barraza.
Services are scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2020 with a viewing to begin at 5 pm and a rosary at 6pm at St. Francis de Paula Catholic School 800 3rd Street Tularosa, NM . Graveside Service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
