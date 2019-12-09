|
Martha Reiersen
Alamogordo - Martha Reiersen died November 26, 2019 at 5:27pm. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Reiersen. She was a longtime resident of Alamogordo. She was an active parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. She had a true reverence for God and made the church her second home; she maintained, practiced, and professed her faith in a way that gifted it to others.
God, faith, and family were the pillars of her life. She reveled in the roles of caring for others. She loved to cook and had a passion for food. She brought food and generosity to those around her. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend to many. She spent her last years of her life caring for another with a dedication that would only come with sincere love and commitment. Her actions expressed feeling that any collection of words would fail to communicate.
Martha expressed delight in the presence of her grandchildren who each reciprocate the same bond with her as their grandmother. She expressed love for them in a way that was unique to her life, family, and experiences. With her passing, we mourn the loss to this window to our past. The knowing us not only for who we are now, but who we were and from where we came. We hold on to these memories of her to save fleeting glimpses of ourselves through her eyes, to maintain our connection with her and the portion of ourselves that only she knew.
Her ashes will be interred at the columbarium at St. Jude Catholic Church in Alamogordo, NM after the memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019. The rosary will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019