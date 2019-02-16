|
Mary B. Baca, Loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at the age of 71.
Mary was born on April 7th, 1947 in Bent, N.M., to Florencio and Tomasita Baca. She worked as a bartender in her younger years and later became a homemaker when she had her daughter. Mary met William Bumpus the man she would spend the rest of her life with in 1987. Mary and William later had a daughter Tomasita, Mary would then go on to meet William's other daughter in the winter of 2015, Corine became hers just like everyone else in Mary's life.
Mary was a one of a kind lady filled with love for all no matter their background she looked for the good in all. Mary worked endlessly to make sure her daughter never went without, and would help all in need. She was one of the most selfless people anyone could ever know, her heart was pure in love and her faith in God unwavering. Mary was best known for her cooking, she used to sell burritos, tamale's, cookies ect… in Mescalero for many years often times having a line outside her car before she set up waiting on breakfast. Mary was a mother figure to many, she always had an open door, pot of coffee, food and an ear to listen if needed.
Mary was preceded in death by her father Florencio and mother Tomasita Baca, sister Ester, Brothers Pedro, Carmen and Antonio Baca.
She survived by her two daughters Tomasita, Corine; Brother Julio Baca; 4 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing will be on Monday, February 18th, 2019 from 9 am to 9:30, rosary from 9:30 to 10 am, with a 10 am funeral mass. All will take place at St. Joseph's Apache Mission in Mescalero, N.M..
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019