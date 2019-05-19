|
|
Mary Bigas
Alamogordo - Mary Bigas passed away in her sleep early Wednesday morning on May 15, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1950 in Capitan, New Mexico to Saturnino and Mary Hernandez.
Mary and Andy were blessed with 49 years of marriage. She was a wonderful cook and entertained family often. Mary was a registered nurse for 23 years and retired in December of 2013.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph (Andy) Bigas; daughters, Stephannie Koreny and Adriane Majzun; son, James Bigas; four grandsons and three granddaughters; brothers, Tony and wife Gloria, Robert and wife Mary, and Joe Hernandez; sisters, Helen Couch and Patricia Gallagher.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
The Vigil with Rosary for Mary Bigas will be recited at 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Raphael Nwosu, Celebrant.
The Bigas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 19, 2019