Mary Darlene McIntosh
Alamogordo - Mary Darlene McIntosh, 81, passed away August 3, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born May 16, 1939 in Annapolis, Indiana to Jasper and Verlie Cox.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Jerry McIntosh, her father Jasper Cox, mother Verlie McDaniel, and two sisters, Nadine Hanson and Thelma Culver. She is survived by her two children, Greg McIntosh and Penny Duda, son-in-law Dan Duda, granddaughters Nicole Katz, Samantha and Danielle Duda, brother Jim McDaniel, and his wife Sharon. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Louise Turner, Kathy English, and their mother Nadine Estes, all living in Texas along with numerous other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
After growing up around Palestine, Illinois and graduating high school there in 1957, Darlene married her love Jerry McIntosh and they remained wed over 55 years until his passing in 2012. Jerry joined the United States Air Force, making Darlene a military wife for over twenty years. They lived in many locations in the United States and a tour of duty in Germany. Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo was their final destination while in the military. Jerry and Darlene liked Alamogordo so much they decided to stay there after Jerry's 1979 retirement from the Air Force. During all this time Darlene was busy running the household and raising two children. She did find time to return to school to sharpen up her office skills and perform volunteer work. Her main volunteer passion was the Zia School Thrift Shop in Alamogordo for many years, working at various duties as needed, and helping the shop raise funds for the Zia Therapy Center. In later years, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and her adult children.
In late 2014 Darlene moved from Alamogordo to Fort Worth, Texas along with her daughter's family to live with them. After another couple of years she moved to an assisted living facility in Fort Worth. She enjoyed relatively good health the remainder of her life until the very end. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother to her family as well as a good friend to many and had a wonderful smile. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her.
Graveside services were conducted Monday, August 10, 2020 at Monte Vista Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her husband Jerry. The family had a small private gathering at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service.
The McIntosh family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
