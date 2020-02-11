Services
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Mary Flora Mancillas Lowery

Mary Flora Mancillas Lowery Obituary
Mary Flora Mancillas Lowery

Native of Cloudcroft - Our beloved sister lived life to the fullest, visited and lived in many countries during her husband's military career. Doors were always open, table was always set, for family and friends, and any one in need.

Dancing thru life in her little red boots, her devotion to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was unmeasured devotion.

Flora was met at the gates of heaven by her parents: Father Lucas Mancillas, Mother Angelita Mancillas, Husband Samuel Lee Lowery, Brothers Carlos, Joe Mancillas.

Flora is survived by Daughter Teresa (Brett) Young, Son Carl (Jo Ann) Lowery, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 Sisters: Lucy Mancillas Garcia, Pat Mancillas (Edward) Smith, Esther Mancillas (Richard) Davis, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and 5 Godchildren.

You will see Flora's face on a sunflower, watching a Chief's game or standing by the stove cooking;

"There was always room for one more".

We will celebrate her life on July 4th 2020 at our family and friends picnic in Cloudcroft.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
