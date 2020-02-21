Services
Alamogordo - On Saturday, February 15th, 2020, Mary Gonzales, loving mother of six, grandmother, and great grandmother to many, passed away in her home at the age of 93. She was born on April 4, 1926 in La Luz, NM to Serafin and Nancy Torres.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Rebecca Torres, Helen Melon, and Carmen Smith. Also preceding her in death, her son, Richard Gonzales. Mary is survived by her children: Sylvia Telles, Raul Gonzales, Dianna Brusuelas-Guilez, Leo Gonzales, and Ernest Gonzales.

The following services will be held on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 705 Delaware Ave, Alamogordo, NM: recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 10:00 am; celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am by Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.

Inurnment of cremated remains will immediately follow at St. Jude Columbarium located at 1404 College Ave, Alamogordo, NM.

The Gonzales family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
