Mary Jane "MJ" Callaway
Alamogordo - Mary Jane "MJ" Callaway, age 82, passed away July 6, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. MJ was the daughter of the late William Martin Chaney and Dorothy Margaret Chaney of Carbondale, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Callaway of Alamogordo; her three children, Brian Loomis and Brad Loomis of Alamogordo and Cindy Covington of Kalispell, Montana; and her four step-children, Daniel Callaway of Carmel Valley, California, David Callaway of Kauai, Hawaii, Laura Agnew of Vashon Is., Washington and Brad Callaway of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Judy Baine of Carbondale, Illinois, John (Sue) Chaney of Carterville, Illinois and BJ (Charlie) Kelly of Roseville, California.
MJ was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry Loomis of St. Louis, Missouri, sister Cis Lauber of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and brother Bill (Carmen) Chaney of Norris City, Illinois.
MJ graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Fine Arts. She was a talented artist in various media including painting, pottery, quilting, and fiber arts, often reflecting her passion for southwestern art and Native American culture. Her love of Cardinal baseball, her sense of humor and devotion to family will always be remembered. Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend - she was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Memorial tributes can be made in her name to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, www.indianpueblo.org which supports the Pueblos of New Mexico through its museum and arts programs.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019