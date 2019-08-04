Services
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Jude Parish
Alamogordo, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
Alamogordo, NM
1939 - 2019
Alamogordo - Mary Jane Joyner, 79, long-time resident of Alamogordo, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

She was born November 1, 1939, in LaSalle, Texas, to Czechoslovakian immigrants, Joseph Fojtik and Mary Roszypal.

She married Jack Joyner of Alamogordo in 1961 and had four children: Greg, Jerry Paul, Jackie and Michael.

She worked as the church secretary for St. Jude Mission for many years and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, where she often served as Women's Auxiliary President. After she retired, she volunteered at Fr. James B. Hay Thrift Store.

She is survived by her sons, her daughter, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her five siblings and many friends and relatives.

Services will be held at St. Jude Parish in Alamogordo on September 28, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow at the St. Jude Hall.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
