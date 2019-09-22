|
Mary Jane Joyner
Alamogordo - Mary Jane Joyner, 79, long-time resident of Alamogordo, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.
Services will be held at St. Jude Parish in Alamogordo on Saturday September 28, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow at the St. Jude Hall. An open house will be held at the Joyner household beginning at 3PM to visit with the family.
Mary Jane requested no flowers but that donations be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary's Council 3355, Ladies Auxiliary.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019