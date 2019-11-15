|
|
Mary Jo (Forsyth) Mobbs
Alamogordo - Mary Jo (Forsyth) Mobbs, 73, passed away on November 13, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on August 28, 1946 in Prescott, Arizona to Fred and Shirley (Bidwell) Forsyth.
She loved everyone and was loved by all.
Survivors include her three sons, Brian Mobbs of El Paso, TX, John (Bita) Mobbs of El Paso, TX, Kevin (Claudia) Mobbs of El Paso, TX; sister, Betsy Howell of El Paso, TX; grandsons, Ian, Brent and Arturo.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Forsyth; father, Fred Forsyth; and husband, John Mobbs of Alamogordo.
The family graveside service for Mary Mobbs will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Monte Vista Cemetery (1590 E First Street) with Pastor Jack Moffatt officiating.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019