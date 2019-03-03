|
|
Mary Lily Aguilar
Lewisville, TX - Mary Lily Aguilar passed away on Feb. 21, 2019 just over a month shy of her 86th birthday. She was living with her eldest son, Tony Aguilar in Lewisville, TX. Mary Lily lived an exciting life with her husband Ernest, who preceded her in death in 2009. Their adventures included living on the island of Guam, Germany, California and New Mexico, traveling with Ernest during his career. Mary Lily had a sparkling personality, a great sense of humor and could engage in conversation with anyone. She was very giving, having supported several casinos during her lifetime. Mary Lily was the oldest daughter of Reynolds and Sophie Sanchez of Tularosa, NM. In life, Mary Lily loved spending time with her two sisters and their husbands, Mabel and Darrel Ray and Joann and Johnny Marrujo, who all preceded her to heaven. They, along with Ernest, are all together now, likely playing cards.
Mary Lily was survived by three children, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins who will miss her dearly. Mary Lily was blessed to have a large, beautiful family, who gave her great joy and happiness, especially as they surrounded her during her last months. She frequently reminisced about how much she loved life in Tularosa, NM, which was always, and now will forever, be home.
Services will be held on Sat., March 9, 10 a.m., St. Francis de Paula Church, Tularosa, NM. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and burial at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019