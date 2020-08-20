Mary Lou Armijo
Alamogordo - With heavy hearts, the children of Mary Lou Estrada Armijo announce the passing of their beloved mom. She entered eternal rest on July 17, 2020 in Las Cruces NM after a prolong illness which she battled for many years.
Mary Lou was born May 7, 1935 to Pedro and Rita Noreiga Estrada. She was a lifelong resident of Alamogordo, NM. She attended the first school in Alamogordo, Duddley School, and completed the 8th Grade in the East Building. She helped plan the school's reunion in 2014. In 1958 she married Abel B. Armijo, they had 4 wonderful children and were married for 30 years. Their children and grandchildren will always appreciate the friendship they maintained through the years and how they kept their family together.
Mary Lou loved public service. She was a member of the American GI Forum with her older sister in honor of their brothers, who served in the US Army, Fraternal Order of Eagles and served as a Chaplin. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge, the Boles Acres Lions Club and the VFW. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mary Lou was a part of a very big and loving family to include her brother, US Army Sgt. Willie N. Estrada whom her sisters, brother and herself worked so tirelessly to have him recognized for his heroism and had the Sgt. Willie Estrada Civic Center named after him. Mary Lou along with her sister Connie, started the planning for their family reunion, The Noriega-Estrada Family Reunion, which at it biggest year had over 500 family members in attendance.
Coming from a small town in NM, Mary Lou was a world traveler. She loved her adventures with her sisters and children. She traveled the United States from one corner to the other, from Florida to California, Washington DC to Alaska. And did not stop there, she flew over the ocean to Germany, Spain and Italy. She went to Rome and visited the Shrine of Lourdes.
Mary Lou worked at Zia Therapy Center as a Respite Provider and Classroom Assistant for over twenty years. She worked with both adults and children who became her family and returned her loving care with praise and admiration. It was her passion to work with persons in need. During her retirement years, she volunteered at the Senior Citizen Center where she enjoyed helping in the Gift Shop, lunch room and meeting other seniors. She was blessed to have made many friends whom she loved. Her family is grateful for those who made her smile, laugh, and made sure she was never lonely. A special thank you to Mabel and Alice and the gang who she had lunch with every day we appreciate you.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Barbara Joe Black (Odie) of Las Cruces, Abel A. Armijo of Anchorage, Alaska, Leticia N. Ruiz (Jose) of Alamogordo and Veronica A. Wingenroth (Kent) also of Las Cruces; her 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren who filled her life with joy, hope and love. Her brother, Pete (Virginia) Estrada of Alamogordo and sister, Carmen (Carlos) Barreras of Chandler, Arizona as well as many nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved very much.
She is preceded into heaven by her parents, Pedro and Rita Estrada; sisters, Connie Scroggins, Maxine Lucero; brothers, Sgt. Willie Estrada, Gonzalo Estrada Sr; and the love of her life, Abel B. Armijo.
Arrangements for services and interment will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic.
