Mary Lou Rubendall Hiett
Wylie, TX - On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Mary Lou (affectionately known by family and friends as Nanny or Nana) passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Wylie, TX surrounded by her family at the age of 81. Mary Lou was born on June 1, 1938 to Robert Royce Rubendall and Vina Mae Carter Rubendall in Harlan, Kansas. She graduated from Gaylord High School in 1956. On December 16, 1956 she married Donald Lee Hiett and went on to have three children.
After graduating from High School she went to Beauty Academy in Salina, Kansas. Her husband's Air Force service took her all across the country. After her divorce from Donald, she settled in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where she lived for over 40 years. In Alamogordo, she worked as the cafeteria manager at Holloman Air Force Base Elementary School and retired after 30 years of service. She also worked with the Elk's Lodge for many years. Anyone who met her knew instantly of her love for the Dallas Cowboys, gardening, and her family. Her love for her family (and the Dallas Cowboys) prompted her move to the Dallas area several years ago to be closer to her family. She lived with daughter's Candy and Carla before moving to the Lexington Medical Lodge for rehab.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Candy Forsman, Donald Hiett Jr., and Carla Weber; Son-in-laws, Mike Forsman and Paul Weber; Grandchildren, Christina Forsman, Megan Lipscomb, Nathan Forsman, and Sean Forsman; and Great-Grandchildren, Marissa, Bayley, Khloe, Madelyn, Cheyenne, Bentley and Chase. She is also survived by nephews, Harold and Howard Van Cleave. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Vina Mae, her sister Juanita Maxine Van Cleave and her brothers, Royce Alonza Eugene Rubendall and Robert Royce Rubendall Jr. Mary Lou was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Aria Cremation & Funeral Home, 10116 E Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75238.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019