Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Flora" Lowery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Flora" Lowery Obituary
Mary "Flora" Lowery

Overland Park, KS - Mary "Flora" Lowery, 77, of Overland Park, KS passed away January 28, 2020 at home. Her visitation will be 6 - 8pm, Monday, February 3 at McGilley & Hoge Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am, Tuesday, February 4 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Overland Park, KS. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to American Diabetes Association.

Flora was born May 6, 1942 in Hay Canyon, NM. She married the love of her life, Samuel Leander, in July 1959.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucas and Angel; her brother, Joe; and her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri L. Young (Brett); son, Carl Lowery (JoAnn); 5 grandchildren, Teryn Schartz (Jordan), Brandon Young (Hilary), Kylee Young, Samantha Lowery and Katy Lowery; 4 great grandchildren, Adeline, Liam, Landreigh and Lawson; 3 sisters, Lucy Garcia, Pat Smith (Ed) and Esther Davis (Dave) and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com. Arr. by, McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66204, (913) 642-3565.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -