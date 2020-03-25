|
Mary Moore
Alamogordo - Mary F. Moore died peacefully and went home to be with the Lord March 14, 2020 at the Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces. She was born to Lilian Opal Jennings in St. Louis, Missouri on June 29, 1934. In the fall of 1951, she met her husband to be, Larry, on a blind date and he soon after joined the United States Air Force. A year later, they married on June 13, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri. They were stationed in Amarillo, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Fairbanks, Alaska and Holloman Air Force Base where he retired in 1972. Mom and Dad taught Sunday School while they were in the military at each base they were stationed. Mom then went to New Mexico State University where she obtained her Master's Degree in Education and taught Elementary School at Holloman Air Force Base and then at Sacramento Elementary School, where she taught in the Reading Lab. She then taught a combined 4th, 5th and 6th grade class up to her retirement. Teaching was her calling and she loved her "kids" with all her heart. She was so very proud to see them as adults in town. She was an active member of Retired Educators, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Altrusa. After retiring from teaching, boredom caused her to run for the School Board where she enjoyed many years of working for the teachers, parents and students of Alamogordo.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Coulter (James); son, David Moore and daughter, Joan Whiteley (John); grandchildren Shawna, Angela, Kristopher, Kevin, Victoria, Donald, Jr; great grandchildren, Ashlee, Barry, Johnnie, Alex, Tevin, Mackensie, Christian, Sebastian, Kayleigh, Harper and Allison; great-great grandchild Charlee. She is also survived by her sister, Marge Swindle, sisters-in-law Mary Lee Biven, Dorothy Clark and Sue (Dale) Gotch; brothers-in-law Tom and Bob Moore and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her mom, her husband of 65 years, Larry; brother, Jim Cook and her son, Donald Moore.
The family wishes to thank Karen Forsyth for making mom's wish to stay in her home as long as possible a reality by agreeing to move in with her. This would not have been possible without her selflessness.
A memorial service will be planned at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Raymond Derrick Officiating at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to any children's , in her memory, would be a blessing.
The Moore family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Scenic Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 25 to Apr. 3, 2020