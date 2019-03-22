Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Church of Christ
101 Dale Scott Ave
Alamogordo, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Penny) Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary (Penny) Scott Obituary
Mary (Penny) Scott

Alamogordo - Mary (Penny) Scott, 72 years young, of Alamogordo, passed away Tuesday March 19th at 8:08am from complications of pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Scott of Alamogordo, her sister, Connie Caruthers of Madison TN, her son, Steven Scott and grandson Nathaniel Rodriguez-Scott of Pittsburgh PA, her daughter Diane Pollard of Pittsburgh PA, and her daughter, Debra Clingenpeel and son-in-law Curtis Clingepeel of Pittsburgh PA and her grandchildren Zachary, Samatha and Dylan Clingenpeel. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday March 23rd at the Central Church of Christ, 101 Dale Scott Ave, Alamogordo NM 88310.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.