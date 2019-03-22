|
|
Mary (Penny) Scott
Alamogordo - Mary (Penny) Scott, 72 years young, of Alamogordo, passed away Tuesday March 19th at 8:08am from complications of pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Scott of Alamogordo, her sister, Connie Caruthers of Madison TN, her son, Steven Scott and grandson Nathaniel Rodriguez-Scott of Pittsburgh PA, her daughter Diane Pollard of Pittsburgh PA, and her daughter, Debra Clingenpeel and son-in-law Curtis Clingepeel of Pittsburgh PA and her grandchildren Zachary, Samatha and Dylan Clingenpeel. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday March 23rd at the Central Church of Christ, 101 Dale Scott Ave, Alamogordo NM 88310.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019