Mary Soistman
Alamogordo - Mary H Soistman, 87, passed away on February 23, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on October 8, 1931 in Tucker, Georgia to Gatlin and Ellen Hilderbrand.
Mary was an amazingly beautiful person and a loving, devoted mother. Her family's needs always came above her own. She enjoyed spending time on her back porch with family, watching hummingbirds while enjoying her coffee and a cigarette.
Mary worked many years for the U.S. Government Civil Service and retired after fifteen years working for the 833rd Transportation Squadron, Personal Property Division, at Holloman AFB, New Mexico. After retiring from Holloman AFB, Mary went to work for H & R Block where she strived to give her customers the best tax advice when preparing their tax returns.
Survivors include her three sons, Wilmer M. (Lynn) Soistman Jr. of Alamogordo, NM, Greg A. Soistman of Alamogordo, NM, Brian E. (Valerie) Soistman of Brazoria, TX; daughter, Jamie S. (Robert) Giddens of Lubbock, TX; eight grandchildren, James (Kim) Soistman, Sarah (John) Mello, Marissa Soistman, Bryson Soistman, Christine (Janak) Patel, Kayleigh Giddens, Kalani Giddens, Emoree Giddens; four great-grandchildren, Jordyn Soistman, Cameron Soistman, Arianna Ellis, Ethan Ellis; two great-granddaughters, Amethyst Mello, Mia Giddens;
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer M. Soistman; father, Gatlin Hilderbrand; mother, Ellen Hilderbrand; brothers, Buster Hilderbrand and Martin Hilderbrand; sister, Pamela Luckey.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on March 12th at the burial site, Monte Vista Cemetery, with Pastor Kyle Bueermann officiating.
After the graveside service, the family will greet friends from 2:30 to 4:30 at the family home.
The Soistman family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019