1/
Mary Weigt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Weigt

Alamogordo - Mary A. Weigt, 57, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Betty Dare Good Samaritan Center. She was born on March 20, 1963 in South Bend, IN to Joel and Bernadette (Jarvis) Alwine.

Mary is survived by her husband, Steven Weigt of Alamogordo, NM; her daughter, Amber Weigt; and her parents, Joel and Bernadette Alwine.

Cremation has taken place with a memorial service planned at a later date due to COVID virus restrictions.

The Weigt family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved