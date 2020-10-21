Mary Weigt
Alamogordo - Mary A. Weigt, 57, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Betty Dare Good Samaritan Center. She was born on March 20, 1963 in South Bend, IN to Joel and Bernadette (Jarvis) Alwine.
Mary is survived by her husband, Steven Weigt of Alamogordo, NM; her daughter, Amber Weigt; and her parents, Joel and Bernadette Alwine.
Cremation has taken place with a memorial service planned at a later date due to COVID virus restrictions.
The Weigt family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.