|
|
Maude Oliver Rathgeber
Alamogordo - Maude (Oliver) Rathgeber, 96, passed away August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Scenic Chapel, 1334 N Scenic Drive in Alamogordo.
Funeral services for Maude Rathgeber will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cuba Avenue Church Of Christ with Al Maxey, officiating.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
The Rathgeber family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019