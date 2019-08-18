Services
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
1334 N. Scenic Dr.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-0530
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Cuba Avenue Church Of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Maude Rathgeber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maude Oliver Rathgeber


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maude Oliver Rathgeber Obituary
Maude Oliver Rathgeber

Alamogordo - Maude (Oliver) Rathgeber, 96, passed away August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

The family will greet friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Scenic Chapel, 1334 N Scenic Drive in Alamogordo.

Funeral services for Maude Rathgeber will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cuba Avenue Church Of Christ with Al Maxey, officiating.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

The Rathgeber family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now